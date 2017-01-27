Hendricks County deputies not charged in fatal 2016 officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage 1 killed in officer-involved shooting after lunging at police with knife

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind (WISH) – After a nearly two month investigation into the police action shooting that took place on Nov. 29, 2016, the investigation has come to an end. The two deputies involved in the shooting that killed 29-year-old Bradley King will not be charged.

After the investigation it was determined when Deputy Jason Hays shot King, the distance between Hays and Deputy Jeremy Thomas was between 9 feet 7 inches and 11 feet 5 inches.

The autopsy report found King died from a single shot entering the arm and then going into the chest. Investigators said the arm had to have been raised at the time the shot was fired.

It was ruled by the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department Firearms Review Board Hays’ action was necessary to stop the threat.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the Hendricks County Communications Center received four 911 hang up calls around 12:12 p.m. from the residence on the 1200 block of Sheffield Drive near Avon. The dispatcher called the residence and spoke with the caller. The caller told dispatch he dialed 911 by mistake when he was trying to call someone else. Dispatch said at first the caller asked to have an officer come to his home because he was “going through a little psycho phase” and then the caller changed his mind and said he was fine.

Dispatch sent two deputies, Jeffrey Hughes and Jason Hays, to the residence to check on the caller. The officers went to the home, but after having no contact with anyone they went back to work.

On the same day around 2:24 p.m., the Hendricks County Communications Center reported three more 911 hang up calls from the same address as earlier in the day. Dispatch did not communicate with anyone during those calls.

Dispatch sent Deputy Jeremy Thomas and Deputy Jason Hays to the home. They arrived around 2:42 p.m. After no one answered the front door, they walked to the back of the home where they were approached by Bradley King, who had his hands in his pockets. Deputies told King to remove his hands from his pocket. When he removed his hands, he pulled out a 10 inch knife. Officers said Thomas and Hays told him to drop the knife, but instead he moved toward the deputies. Police said King ran toward Hays who shot him once in the arm, then went into his chest.

Medics were sent to the scene where King was pronounced dead.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is extending their sympathies to King’s family for the lost of their loved one.

