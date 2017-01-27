How do players train for the NFL combine?

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) — You probably think training for the NFL Scouting Combine involves a lot of weights and running. But it’s actually the little things that have the biggest impact to beat the combine tests.

Mike Robertson from IFast Training and Tim Kimbrogh, a former linebacker from Georgia, have been working together for the last few weeks. In about seven weeks Tim will be leaving for Georgia to work out for scouts at his pro day.

Robertson says their program caters to professional athletes, so getting Kimbrogh ready for the tryout is right up his alley. He says every inch counts when it comes to the NFL combine.

“Does he have the closing speed — the burst, the quick twitch, whatever you want to call it — to play at the next level?” Robertson asked. “So if you don’t test well at this it’s going to drop your draft score or possibly keep you from being drafted at all.”

Tests at the combine include the 40-yard dash, broad jump, bench press (225 pound repetitions) and vertical jump.

As a trainer, Robertson says that he enjoys the combine experience, which includes meeting other trainers and learning more about his profession. As for Kimbrogh, if he does well at his pro day he hopes he’ll be invited to the combine, then hopefully drafted this year.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be held Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...