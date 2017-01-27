Human trafficking operation in Memphis nets 42 arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Forty-two people were arrested in Memphis during a human trafficking operation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Thirty-eight men and four women were arrested on prostitution-related charges. They include a medical professional, engineers, a law student, a tow truck driver and construction workers.
Agents posted four ads on Backpage.com for about 17 hours a day over a three-day period.
The TBI says 475 different men responded to those ads, and more than 8,779 contacts were made to those through texts or phone calls.
In some ads, undercover agents posed as a juvenile girl. Eight men responded and paid to have sex with an underage female. Two of those specifically paid money to have sex with 14-year-old girls.
Two juvenile female victims of trafficking were recovered and referred to the Department of Children’s Services.
Those charged during the Memphis “Operation Someone Like Me” are as follows:
- Demario Davis, 30, Unknown – Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Heroin, Oxycodone, Marijuana, Stolen Property Under $500
- Ronald Garrison, 60, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Ahmed Khalid, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Juan Valdez, 34, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Melvin Garcia, 35, unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Christian Esquivel, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Efrain Aguilera, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Terry Lewis, Jr., 29, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Ali Awad, 21, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Paul Palmer, Jr., 47, East Ridge, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Richard Hardin, 67, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Sam Lewis, 59, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Paul Roach, 49, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Bret Morris, 33, Bartlett, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- James Walker, 50, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Mario Thomas, 41, Memphis, TN – Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana
- David Brumfield, 60, Collierville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Harrison Chung, 40, Garden Grove, CA – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Milton Davis, 50, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Mark Berry, 44, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Robert Jackins, 52, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Benjamin Gilbert, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Antonio Chacon, 32, Unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Keten Patel, 33, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Carl McKee, 31, Munford, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Luis Fernando, 45, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Julio Perez, 20, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Marin Rykhlov, 39, Knoxville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Basel Hasan, 18, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School
- Catasia Williams, 26, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School
- Mikael Farris, 35, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
- Emmi Easton, 20, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School
- Darry Little, 53, Marion, AR – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)
- Hilario Vargas Lopez, 40, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
- Oscar Larios, 48, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
- Christopher Rodgers, 32, Braden, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)
- Mitch Cooper, 43, Humboldt, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (Misdemeanor)
- Nat-Matias Armando, 19, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
- Erin Shindler, 29, Bartlett, TN – Prostitution near Church or School
- Shanqua Patrick, 23, Halls, TN – Prostitution near Church or School
- Isaiah Williams, 47, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
- Uriel Roblero, 23, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)
Most of these individuals were cited and will have their booking photos taken at the time they are processed.