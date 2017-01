INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Fire Department will be honoring more than 140 firefighters Friday.

The department is holding its 25th annual IFD Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony will be at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on Washington Street near Monument Circle.

The event will be emceed by 24-Hour News 8’s Scott Sander.

It starts at 8 p.m.

