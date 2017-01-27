IKEA recalls beach chairs due to fingertip amputation hazard

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA (WCMH) – IKEA is recalling around 33,000 beach chairs after several fingertip amputations were reported.
The recall involves IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.
Thirteen worldwide incidents of the chairs collapsing have been reported, with 10 reports of injuries. Six of the injuries were fingertip amputations.
|Seat Fabric Color & Pattern
|Article Number
|Light Red/Blue Striped
|902.280.08
|Red/Blue Striped
|302.580.79
|Solid White
|502.851.66
|Solid Red
|802.873.95
|Solid Green
|002.931.40
|Grey/White Chevron
|303.120.24
|Light Blue/White Chevron
|503.120.23
|Light Red/White Chevron
|003.120.25
Of the incidents, three happened in the United States, along with one of the amputations.
The chairs were sold from February 2013 through December 2016 for around $25.