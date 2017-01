INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) РIndiana Boy Scouts will deliver thousands of dollars worth of popcorn to Indiana troopers on Friday.

The scouts collected donations and sold military magnets during the 2016 popcorn sale season. That money totaled more than $97,000.

They will deliver the popcorn to the Indiana National Guard’s Stout Field Warehouse located on South Holt Road near Minnesota Street on Friday.

The delivery is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

