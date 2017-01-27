Indy man sentenced to 9 years for pharmacy robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a string of robberies and attempted pharmacy robberies in 2015.

According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Jensen Gayden received his sentence Friday after he had pleaded guilty to four counts of interference with commerce by threats of violence and one count of possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The department says Gayden robbed the Walgreens pharmacy in the 3000 block of Kessler Boulevard North on June 22, 2015. Two days later on June 24, Gayden robbed the CVS pharmacy in the 6200 block of North College Avenue. Also on June 24, Gayden attempted to rob the CVS pharmacy in the 3800 block of East Washington and the Walgreens pharmacy on Kessler Boulevard North, which he robbed just two days earlier.

