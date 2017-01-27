Lawmakers to launch ‘worst pothole’ contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You could get some recognition for spotting the worst potholes in the state.

The Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says they are about to launch a contest, rewarding those for identifying some of the worst potholes in Indiana.

That announcement comes as lawmakers are trying to find ways to pay for road repairs. Republicans and Democrats are at odds on how to pay for the work.

The GOP proposal calls for a gas tax and an annual vehicle fee. The Democrats says they plan to unveil their counter proposal next week.

