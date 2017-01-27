Man arrested in Lawrence after breaking into residence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A man was arrested in Lawrence Friday after evening after breaking into a residence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, 30-year-old Michael Allison was arrested for breaking into a house in the 6700 block of Bittersweet Lane.

Police say a neighbor called after seeing what appeared to be someone breaking into a home. After arriving on scene, officers discovered Allison inside the house.

Allison was taken into custody and faces a preliminary charge of burglary. He was previously arrested in Dec. in connection to a series of stolen packages from porches.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...