Man killed in Owen Co. crash

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in an Owen County accident Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, 58-year-old Franklin Stokes was killed in the one vehicle accident that occurred in the 9700 block of US 231 just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said a northbound 2006 Chevy truck, driven by Stokes, was pulling a horse trailer when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail and became inverted.

Stokes, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horse trailer was empty at the time of the accident.

It is still unknown what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...