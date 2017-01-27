Monroe County Sheriff’s Office gets first K-9 in more than a decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new K-9 has joined the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and it’s the first one they’ve had in more than a decade.

The new K-9 is named Rex and he will help with everything from tracking suspects to sniffing out drugs. Rex is a 21-month-old German Shepard and he will be working with Deputy Bryant Brooks.

“I feed him around 5:30, he jumps in the squad car and then we take calls,” said Deputy Brooks.

The two just hit the streets this month.

“It is excellent. A dog’s olfactory sense far surpasses anything that we’ve got,” said Deputy Brooks.

Rex has already helped the department make at least one arrest. Deputies say someone tried to break into a home and then ran from the scene.

“We were able to send Rex out on a track and within 14 minutes we had a successful apprehension,” said Deputy Brooks.

He said the case might have gone unsolved without Rex.

In February, the two will train in narcotics detection. Department leaders say that will be a very important part of Rex’s job.

“Indiana State Police has had tremendous amount of drug seizures in Monroe County on I-69, so we wanted to make sure we are doing our part to keep the community as safe as we can,” said Captain Ryan Davis.

Davis said Rex is the first K-9 the department has had since 1991.

He said funding came from the community. The sheriff’s office set out to raise $18,000 through donations, but they surpassed that goal and raised $23,000.

“The overwhelming support from the community was just unbelievable,” said Captain Davis.

Rex will be fully trained by March and he will be helping the department for years to come.

“Hopefully for many, many years. I hope to retire with fur on my clothing,” said Deputy Brooks.

Community involvement is going to be another big aspect of Deputy Brooks and Rex’s duties.

The two will be at various community events and they’ll make trips to visit kids at local schools.

