New charges filed against doctor accused of trading pills for sex

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The investigation against an Indiana doctor awaiting trial for allegedly trading prescriptions for sex has expanded.

Dr. Tristan Stonger, a board certified physician, was first arrested in April 2016 in Marion County on six charges including dealing and dispensing drugs.

Prosecutors said Stonger formed a sexual relationship with a patient and wrote 46 prescriptions for that person in an 18 month period.

Stonger’s medical license was suspended amid the criminal investigation.

Stonger ran Pain Management Centers of Indiana with practices in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Peru.

According to the Kokomo Tribune, a three-year investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has resulted in a total of 55 felony charges.

Additional charges stem from activity at Stonger’s operations in Peru where court documents said as many as 100 patients would pack into the clinic that was open one day a week. Investigators said Stonger spent only two to five minutes with each patient and would not examine them before writing prescriptions.

Patients reported the doctor also forced them to accept steroid injections before receiving prescriptions.

The new charges in Miami County include dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, corrupt business influence and insurance and Medicaid fraud.

The Kokomo Tribune reported Stonger turned himself in on Wednesday. He was being held in the Miami County jail on a $300,000 bond.

Online court records show a jury trial originally scheduled in Marion County for September 2016 was rescheduled to begin April 10, 2017.

