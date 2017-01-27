Sagamore Institute names former IMPD chief of police VP

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Troy Riggs has joined Sagamore Institute as Vice President.

The announcement of Riggs joining Sagamore was made Friday afternoon.

“I am honored to be part of a team addressing challenging issues facing our country,” Riggs said.

At the institute, Riggs will collect data and create community partnerships to develop government models.

During his 27 years of public service, he has held executive positions in Louisville, Kentucky, and Texas.

Sagamore Institute is based in Indianapolis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...