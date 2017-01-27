What company employs the most people in Indiana?

(WISH) – Have you ever wondered which company employs the most people in Indiana?

According to Jane King at the Nasdaq, Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois published an infographic that showed who employed the most people in each state. The study was published earlier this month.

Researchers determined Indiana University Health employed the most people in Indiana with 29,395 employees.

IU Health is the largest health care system in Indiana. It employs 2,111 physicians.

Walmart was the largest employer in many states. The retailer had 850,000 people on its payroll across 19 states, many of them were in the south.

For more headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

Click here to see the largest employer in every state.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...