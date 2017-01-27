Zuckerberg urges Trump to keep borders open

Associated Press Published:
Mark Zuckerberg
FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, CEO Mark Zuckerberg gestures while delivering the keynote address at the Facebook F8 Developer Conference in San Francisco. Zuckerberg said Tuesday, Sept. 15, Facebook may finally be getting a button that lets you quickly express something beyond a "like." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is worried that President Donald Trump will go too far in his crackdown on immigration.

In a Friday post on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg is urging Trump to keep the U.S. borders open to refugees who need a safe haven.

Trump signed an executive order Friday imposing new guidelines aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the U.S.

Zuckerberg is also urging Trump not to deport millions of “undocumented folks” who don’t pose any security threats.

Immigration is an important issue for Zuckerberg for several reasons.

Like most technology companies, Facebook employs highly skilled immigrants as engineers who help create the company’s products. The parents of Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, are ethnic Chinese who fled to the U.S. on a boat from Vietnam.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV