INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody following a drug investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The bust happened in the 1200 block of Edgemont Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials found:

19.90gm of cocaine•

0.77gm marijuana

1 Suboxone strip

.38 Special Revolver

$320

28-year-old French Mason was placed under arrest shortly after.

Mason faces preliminary charges of possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...