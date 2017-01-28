3,000 newborns to receive red hats in February

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 3,000 babies born in Indiana in the month of February will receive red hats courtesy of the American Heart Association’s “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program.

The list of Indianapolis hospitals include:

Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital

Community Health Network

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

IU Health

Riley Hospital For Children at IU Health

Heart disease is the biggest cause of death in the United States and in Indiana, and congenital heart defects are the leading birth defect in newborns.

If you have any interest in donating or knitting hats for next year, contact the American Heart Association at 317-732-4700.

