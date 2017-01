INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis’s first ever cat cafe opened its doors in Fountain Square on Saturday.

In the Nine Lives Cafe customers can grab a coffee and then cuddle and hang with the cats in the next room.

Four felines were on hand for the big opening.

If you happen to fall in love with one of cats on your coffee break, you’re in luck. All of the cats are available for adoption from the Indy Humane Society.

