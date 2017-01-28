Georgetown pulls away late to upset No. 11 Butler 85-81

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — L.J. Peak scored 22 points and Jessie Govan beat the shot clock with a key 3-pointer with 1:03 left, helping Georgetown top No. 11 Butler 85-81 on Saturday night.

Govan and Rodney Pryor each finished with 20 points as the Hoyas (12-10, 3-6 Big East) stopped the Bulldogs’ 14-game home winning streak with their second straight victory against a ranked opponent. They were coming off a 71-51 win against No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday.

Kelan Martin scored 22 points for Butler (18-4, 7-3), which lost for the first time in five games.

After the Bulldogs tied it at 74, Govan broke free for a layup and Peak knocked down a 3 to make it 79-74 with 3:31 left.

Avery Woodson’s 3 cut the deficit to 79-77. Following five straight empty possessions, Govan beat the shot clock to make it 82-77.

Butler never got another chance to tie the score or take the lead.

It was a back-and-forth game all night.

Pryor scored 11 straight points for Georgetown, including three straight 3-pointers on contested shots, to help the Hoyas open a 72-65 lead with 7:07 to go. But Butler fought back, tying it at 74 when Kethan Savage made back-to-back baskets.

Andrew Chrabascz had 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...