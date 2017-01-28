HGTV star Hilary Farr to speak at Indianapolis Home Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the Indianapolis Home Show winds down for the year, one of the stars of HGTV’s “Love it or List it” will be discussing how homeowners can spruce up their homes.

Hilary Farr will be speaking at the show on Saturday.

She spoke to WISH-TV ahead of her appearance and said if there’s one part of the home people should focus on if they’re wanting some improvement is the kitchen.

“We all spend a huge amount of time in our kitchens and if you’re miserable in that place make it work, and that doesn’t have to mean an enormous amount of money either that can actually be as simple as putting on new knobs, putting on new counter tops, put on a fabulous back splash and you have a new kitchen,” she said.

For more of her tricks and tips watch the video above.

