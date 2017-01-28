Kremlin says Trump, Putin agree to work closely

Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump, accompanied by, from second from left, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, speaks on the phone with with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by, from second from left, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, speaks on the phone with with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia’s Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump have agreed to work closely together and boost ties between the powers.

That’s the message after the leaders spoke by telephone on Saturday. It’s their first official contact since Trump took office.

A Kremlin statement says “both sides showed their readiness for active, joint work to stabilize and develop Russian-American cooperation.”

There is no immediate comment from the White House.

The Kremlin says Putin and Trump will maintain “regular personal contact” and begin preparations for a face-to-face meeting.

The Kremlin has applauded Trump’s promises to rebuild U.S.-Russian relations. They’ve been pushed to their worst level since the Cold War by the Ukraine crisis, war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV