Man arrested in connection with fatal crash

AURORA, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man from January 24.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Rocky McMurray after his 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan collided with a 2005 Dodge Neon driven by 48-year-old Steven Ahaus. Ahaus died as a result of the crash.

An investigation determined that McMurray was intoxicated at the time of the crash when he tested twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test at the scene of the crash.

McMurray faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated-causing death, and operating while intoxicated while endangering a person.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...