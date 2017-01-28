Officials: Flora house fire set intentionally

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — The fire that killed four children in November of last year is believed to be intentional.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal have ruled the fired incendiary after finding accelerants throughout the house.

The fire resulted in the death of four children: 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald and 5-year-old Konnie Welch. Their mother and two police officers were also injured in the fire.

There are no suspects at this time, but officials with the Flora Fire Department and Indiana State Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting the Indiana State Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Anyone with information leading to the capture of the person(s) responsible is subject to a $5,000 reward.

