Shelby County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for missing 84-year-old man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 84-year-old Robert Bratton.

Deputies said Bratton was last seen in the 2400 block of North Richard Drive in Shelbyville.

Bratton is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair, standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, Bratton was wearing khaki pants, a brown plaid shirt, a light weight khaki jacket and a black fur winter hat.

According to deputies, Bratton was diagnosed with dementia in 2010 and received a pacemaker four weeks ago.

It is believed that Bratton is driving a 2002 beige Buick Lesabre with Indiana license plate RNC848.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelby County Police at 317-398-6661.

