Sweet talk: Healthy strawberry chocolate bars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t snicker! Full of sugar and lacking wholesome nutrition, candy bars are a hallowed American tradition. If your sugar fix is a candy bar: no candy is really “healthy.” Health is worth more than all the riches in the world.

We have been told, “When you need energy, eat a candy bar” Yes, but at a cost.

“Why can’t I stop eating sugar?” Do not blame yourself. Not your fault.

Sugar hits your brain like crack cocaine. Dopamine production, Weeee!!!

One of the worst things you can do to your beautiful body is feed it sugar and fat.

More than 8,000 scientific papers-sugar not only makes people fat but also makes them sick.

Linked to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer….weakens the Immune system.

During World War II, Heath bars were chosen as part of U.S. soldiers’ rations because of their long shelf life. (not their nutrition)

Mechanized candy bar production began in the 40’s.

The market became flooded with over 40,000 brands.

Remember Candy cigarettes?

1st Segment: History of candy bars. Talk about some of the most popular candy bars and health dangers of sugar. Prepping the coconut filling.

2nd Segment: Preparing the chocolate and dipping the bars. Calorie count of America’s favorites.

1) Mr. Goodbar – 250 calories, 17 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar

2) NutRageous – 260 calories, 16 grams of fat and 22 grams of sugar.

3) Snickers – 280 calories, 14 grams of fat and 30 grams of sugar.

4) Baby Ruth – 280 calories, 14 grams of fat and 35 grams of sugar.

5) Mounds – 230 calories, 13 grams of fat and 21 grams of sugar.

6) Kit Kat – 218 calories, 11 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar.

What you’ll need:

3 ½ tbsp. freeze-dried strawberries or favorite fruit + extra for topping

1 ½ cups dried coconut, shredded

6 oz. coconut cream

2 tbsp. coconut oil (melted)

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 oz. dark chocolate, melted

Don’t forget to:

Place 3 ½ tbsps. freeze-dried strawberries into a food processor or use a mortar and pestle and grind to a fine powder. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the coconut, maple syrup and coconut cream. Add the coconut oil, vanilla extract and freeze-dried strawberry powder and mix well until sticky.

Shape mixture into 8-10 bars and place on a tray lined with parchment paper. Transfer to the fridge until stiff. Once stiff, gently submerge each bar in the dark chocolate and return to the parchment paper.

Drizzle with some remaining dark chocolate and sprinkle some extra freeze-dried strawberry pieces.

Transfer to the fridge for the chocolate to set and enjoy!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...