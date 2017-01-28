Sweet talk: Healthy strawberry chocolate bars

strawberry-bars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t snicker! Full of sugar and lacking wholesome nutrition, candy bars are a hallowed American tradition. If your sugar fix is a candy bar: no candy is really “healthy.” Health is worth more than all the riches in the world.

  • We have been told, “When you need energy, eat a candy bar” Yes, but at a cost.
  • “Why can’t I stop eating sugar?” Do not blame yourself. Not your fault.
  • Sugar hits your brain like crack cocaine. Dopamine production, Weeee!!!
  • One of the worst things you can do to your beautiful body is feed it sugar and fat.
  • More than 8,000 scientific papers-sugar not only makes people fat but also makes them sick.
  • Linked to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer….weakens the Immune system.
  • During World War II, Heath bars were chosen as part of U.S. soldiers’ rations because of their long shelf life. (not their nutrition)
  • Mechanized candy bar production began in the 40’s.
  • The market became flooded with over 40,000 brands.
  • Remember Candy cigarettes?

1st Segment: History of candy bars. Talk about some of the most popular candy bars and health dangers of sugar. Prepping the coconut filling.

2nd Segment: Preparing the chocolate and dipping the bars. Calorie count of America’s favorites.

1) Mr. Goodbar – 250 calories, 17 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar
2) NutRageous – 260 calories, 16 grams of fat and 22 grams of sugar.
3) Snickers – 280 calories, 14 grams of fat and 30 grams of sugar.
4) Baby Ruth – 280 calories, 14 grams of fat and 35 grams of sugar.
5) Mounds – 230 calories, 13 grams of fat and 21 grams of sugar.
6) Kit Kat – 218 calories, 11 grams of fat, 20 grams of sugar.

What you’ll need:

  • 3 ½ tbsp. freeze-dried strawberries or favorite fruit + extra for topping
  • 1 ½ cups dried coconut, shredded
  • 6 oz. coconut cream
  • 2 tbsp. coconut oil (melted)
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 6 oz. dark chocolate, melted

Don’t forget to:

  • Place 3 ½ tbsps. freeze-dried strawberries into a food processor or use a mortar and pestle and grind to a fine powder. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, combine the coconut, maple syrup and coconut cream. Add the coconut oil, vanilla extract and freeze-dried strawberry powder and mix well until sticky.
  • Shape mixture into 8-10 bars and place on a tray lined with parchment paper. Transfer to the fridge until stiff. Once stiff, gently submerge each bar in the dark chocolate and return to the parchment paper.
  • Drizzle with some remaining dark chocolate and sprinkle some extra freeze-dried strawberry pieces.
  • Transfer to the fridge for the chocolate to set and enjoy!

