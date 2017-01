INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed Sunday.

Officials said it happened in the 5300 block of Pinewood Drive around 12:20 p.m.

One suspect is in custody in connection with the crime.

The victim has been transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi hospital to treat their wounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...