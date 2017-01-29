ACLU: 3 detained overnight after travel ban freed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An American Civil Liberties Union official says three people detained overnight after they were stopped upon arrival at Philadelphia International Airport have been allowed to continue on their way to other United States destinations following a judge’s order on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said another person traveling with relatives who are U.S. citizens had been allowed to leave the airport with his family late Saturday.

Roper said all had initially been told that they would have to return to what she called “terribly dangerous places,” and weren’t allowed to speak with family members or lawyers.

She said her organization has no idea how many people denied entry simply went back out of fear of the consequences of not doing so.

