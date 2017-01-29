Airbnb offering free housing to refugees worldwide

(KRON)—Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has offered free housing Saturday night to refugees worldwide who are not able to return to the United States because of President Trump’s executive order.

Chesky posted on Facebook detailing how he disagrees with the president’s order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected,” Chesky wrote.

Airbnb has 3 million homes worldwide, according to the CEO.

Chesky is asking those who would like more details about the offer to email him at brian.chesky@airbnb.com.

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

