INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Protests are happening all across the country and in central Indiana.

They are in response to President Trump’s executive order banning citizens from seven countries from entering the United States.

A protest was held Sunday afternoon at the Indianapolis International Airport.

Among those who attended Sunday’s rally included Indiana Congressman Andre Carson.

