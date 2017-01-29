One dead following overnight shooting downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot downtown overnight.

It happened just before 3 a.m. outside the Bu Da Lounge, when officials believe the lounge began to push people out for the night.

They said a large fight occurred in the middle of East Market Street before the victim had been shot once in the upper body.

The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

There is currently no known suspect information. If you have any details on the crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

