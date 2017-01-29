Search results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs and guns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation and an executed search warranted resulted in the arrests of three individuals.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Marlon Eaves, Deven Brown,46, and 56-year-old Deno Hawkins were taken into custody Friday evening, Jan. 27.

Police said they obtained and then carried out a search warrant for a residence in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. After a forcible entry was made into the house, a search of the structure ensued.

During their search, officers discovered and seized 20 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 15 grams of high-grade marijuana, Xanax pills, three handguns, cocaine manufacturing paraphernalia and more than $14,000 in cash.

Eaves and Brown faces preliminary charges for dealing and possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm of by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Hawkins faces preliminary drug possession charges.

