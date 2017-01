INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot on the city’s northwest side Monday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 16th Street.

The victim was located near a Popeye’s restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound.

They have been transported to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Not much else is known at this time.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.

