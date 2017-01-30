Annessa’s “Just One Thing”: Healthier Game-Day Dip

Just ONE thing, that’s all it takes! Here’s Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley with the one thing you can do for the “big game!”

Dips for Superbowl:

When you’re making a dip for Superbowl night, swap out half of the mayo or sour cream for plain Greek yogurt. When you’ve done that, you’ve increase the protein by 22 grams, halved the bad fat, and with these small changes you’re making tweaks on your tastebuds, and those sure do add up over time.

It sounds like one little thing…but it’s one little powerful thing! This is my Hot Kale & Artichoke Dip that I made with Greek yogurt – and it’s the first thing to be eaten anywhere I take it! Serve it with veggies sliced into chip form. I’ll be showing you how to make this TONIGHT on my Facebook Page at Annessa Chumbley, RD.

You’ve made certain that one thing that will keep you on your game will be there. And the people who have health & weight loss goals will have a delicious reason to stay committed. Just One Thing this week: make one healthy swap at that Super Bowl party- ensure you’ll stay strong on those health goals! Not having something healthful around will cost you momentum!

You can get more simple nutrition tips at AnnessaRD.com. Make it a great week!

