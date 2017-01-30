Chef shares Devour Indy deals at restaurants

Eat a meal…. get a deal! That’s what you’ll find at this year’s Devour Indy. Today on Indy Style, we get a sampling from Chef Dominique, from 1913 Restaurant and Severin Bar.
Today’s menu items: Shaved Brussels Sprouts with fresh pomegranate, hard-boiled egg, smoked almonds and apple cider vinegar and Fischer Farm Pork Cheeks with sweet potato gnocchi and sage cream
– 1913 Restaurant and Severin Bar inside of the historic Omni Severin Hotel in downtown Indy
– Serving the Devour Indy at both restaurants including vegetarian options
– The Severin Bar’s two for $30 menu includes a beer as a course!
– 1913 Restaurant’s menu is $35
– Complimentary valet offered at the hotel
To learn more, visit www.DevourIndy.com.
