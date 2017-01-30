Florida airport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The suspect in the South Florida airport shooting spree in which five people were killed and six were wounded has pleaded not guilty.

During an arraignment Monday, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago told the judge he understood each of the charges in the 22-count federal indictment. He’s accused in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He’s charged with causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, causing death during a crime of violence and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted.

The FBI says Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun in a case in checked luggage. Authorities say he loaded the gun in a bathroom and came out firing in a baggage claim area.

