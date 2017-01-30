Fort Wayne police respond to bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A robbery was reported at a Fort Wayne east-side bank midday Monday.

Fort Wayne Police were called around noon Monday to the PNC Bank at 3901 East State Boulevard inside Statewood Plaza on a report of a robbery.

Numerous police units responded to the call, including a K-9 and crime scene technicians. The bank was closed while police worked.

No details about the robbery have been released.

Nearby Brentwood Elementary was placed on lockout for about 15 minutes as police investigated.

