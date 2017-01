FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been taken into custody in connection with the rape of a woman that occurred on January 21.

Fortville police arrested 40-year-old Mark Warren without incident on Monday.

Officials concluded that the two were prior acquaintances and the crime took place in one of the residences of the two.

Warren is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail.

