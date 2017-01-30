Hundreds of hats being delivered to newborns to raise awareness about heart disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of newborns in central Indiana will get a hat. The hats are part of the “Little Hats, Big Hearts” program.

Volunteers hand-knitted more than 3,000 of them to be handed out at 40 hospitals in the state.

In Indianapolis on Monday, 200 of the caps will go to Franciscan Health Center for Women and Children, and 75 will go to Community Hospital South.

The hats are a way to raise awareness about heart disease.

The American Heart Association said heart problems are the worst most common type of birth defect.

