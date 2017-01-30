IMPD: Man arrested in attack at liquor store last August reaches plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man arrested in a violent store robbery last August that sent one clerk to the hospital has gotten a plea deal in the case.

According to IMPD, 44-year-old Paul Shipp was charged in an attack at the Liquor Barn on East New York Street last year.

The clerk Shipp attacked suffered injuries resulting in a broken nose.

“I’ve never seen nothing like this happen before and I thought someone was going to lose their life,” said Christor Lee who was outside the store when the attack happened.

Shipp will plead guilty to robbery resulting in bodily injury, a level three felony. He will be sentenced on Feb. 26.

45-year-old Lamarr Coleman was with Shipp when the robbery occurred and tried to leave the store with a box of cash and liquor. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery in August. Coleman is due back in court on April 4 for a pretrial conference.

