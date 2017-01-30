Indianapolis man arrested with sheets of counterfeit money, printer

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody after Bartholomew County authorities say they found drugs, counterfeit money and tools to print counterfeit money inside the vehicle he was driving.
A Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over 35-year-old David Young of Indianapolis around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after he was driving erratically on I-65 near exit 68.
Drugs and drug-related items as well as sheets of counterfeit money, a printer, ink and several checkbooks were found in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Young initially gave the deputy a false name, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was taken into custody on preliminary charges of fraud, possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of marijuana, false informing and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.
A passenger in the vehicle, 20-year-old Chastity Martin of Indianapolis, had an outstanding warrant out of Hendricks County. She was booked into the jail on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and false informing.