ISP: Trooper responds to disabled vehicle on I-69, finds out truck was stolen

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man and woman were arrested Friday evening after the stolen vehicle they were driving broke down on Interstate 69.

Michael Arthur, 37 and Shaanna Howell, 36, told Indiana State Police Trooper Jason Girt that the Dodge truck they were driving was out of gas after he responded to a report of a disabled vehicle.

Girt agreed to take them to a nearby station before he investigated and found the vehicle was reported stolen from Cloverdale two days before.

Arthur and Howell were lodged in the Madison County Jail for theft of a vehicle, a level 6 felony. Howell was also found to be wanted on warrants out of Vigo County and Marion County.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...