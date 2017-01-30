License plate reading technology leads to arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in custody after license plate reading cameras on a patrol car identified the plates as stolen.

The arrest happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday when an Indiana State Police officer had a car pulled over near East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue. That’s when he was alerted by his computer that a vehicle with stolen plates had just passed him.

The officer located and pulled over 36-year-old Billy Preston soon after.

An investigation found half a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well.

It was determined that the the license plate on the vehicle was stolen in October 2016.

Preston faces preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana, driving while suspended and receiving stolen property.

