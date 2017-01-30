Man found with guns, chemicals outside mall now faces federal charge

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – A man who was found with a gun, chemicals and dozens of rounds of ammunition has now been charged by federal investigators.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Christopher Byrne faces a federal charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

In August of 2016, Bryce was pulled over in the Greenwood Park Mall parking lot for not wearing a safety belt and a taillight that was not working. Court documents show that Byrne’s vehicle did not display a lawful license plate or registration. After failing to provide officers with proper identification, Byne was placed under arrest. He was subsequently charged for being a habitual traffic offender.

After a subsequent search of Bryne’s vehicle, officers discovered he had a 10-22 rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition with a scope and silencer and water bottles. Some were filled with bleach, others with ammonia.

Detectives believed Byrne was planning some kind of terrorism plot that could have been aimed at mall shoppers or law enforcement. Byrne claimed to be a “sovereign national” with ill feelings toward police and government, police said.

Byrne was discovered to have a criminal past. Johnson County prosecutors say Byrne was convicted of theft in Marion County a year ago, after investigators found stolen police equipment in his apartment. Among the items recovered, police say they found an AR-15 rifle that was stolen from a Greenwood Police officer’s cruiser. That car was later set on fire.

Before his arrest last August, he was also set to go to trial for after pleading guilty to previous charges of carrying a handgun without a license while being a convicted felon, as well as another habitual traffic violator charge.

