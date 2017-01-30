New deadly Flora fire evidence frustrates Carroll County sheriff

Related Coverage Officials: Flora house fire set intentionally

FLORA, Ind (WISH) – New evidence in a deadly Flora, Indiana fire isn’t sitting well with the local sheriff.

In November, a Flora home fire killed four children, injured their mother, and hurt two responders. “This is small town USA, and so it weighs heavily, particularly on the Flora community,” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said.

Those feelings got worse this week after the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) said revealed new evidence. Originally, investigators said K9 units found no accelerants, but investigators said further tests showed accelerants were throughout the house.

“The attitude of disgust, frustration, anger, sadness,” Sheriff Leazenby said. “A lot of those come to mind.”

IDHS said there are no suspects, but no one has been ruled out. At first, the department said the fire started by the fridge. Now, they won’t say if the new evidence changes that.

As law enforcement looks to solve this case, injured responders are back on the job. “I’ve been at it for 30 years, and seen many acts of bravery, but his actions are most definitely in the top five,” Sheriff Leazenby said.

Deputy Drew Yoder received burns to his hand. A Flora officer received injuries as well.

A fire that Sheriff Leazenby said is even more frustrating with the latest evidence.

“It does hit close to home, as the saying goes,” Sheriff Leazenby said. “If we can make things right for the family, that’s our number one priority. I also want to make it right for our deputy.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered with this case. If you have any information at all, call the Indiana state arson hotline at, 800-382-4628.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...