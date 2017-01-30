Police search for 2010 child molester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted for questioning in a child molesting case from mid-2010.

Indiana State Police from the Fort Wayne post released a composite sketch of a man wanted in relation to the case on Monday morning.

Authorities did not provide information on the case, other than to say it happened in the Fort Wayne area in “mid-2010.”

Indiana State Police spokesman Sergeant Ron Galaviz added that the sketch was drawn Jan. 19 of this year.

The man is described as a white male, late 30s to early 40s in age, 5-feet-5 to 5-feet-7 in height, heavyset with dark brown hair.

Police asked that anyone with any information “whatsoever” to call the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only). Anonymous calls will be accepted, police said.

