GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted on two warrants in Grant County.

According to a release, 36-year-old Derrick Newell is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.

Newell is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...