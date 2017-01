FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – The city of Franklin now has a new mayor.

Steve Barnett, 59, was selected Monday evening by Republican precinct committee members.

Barnett will serve out the remaining three years of the former mayor’s term, ending in 2019.

Former Franklin Mayor Joe McGuiness stepped down after being appointed INDOT Commission by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

