Safe ripped from floor, stolen out of Greenwood tobacco shop

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County authorities are investigating after cash and products were stolen from a tobacco shop Sunday.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to Low Bob’s Tobacco at 1295 N. Bluff Road around 6:45 a.m. after the store’s burglary alarm went off.

A manager said a safe bolted to the floor was ripped out, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The safe contained $2,903 in cash, the manager told authorities.

Several smoking pipes and several cartons of cigarettes were possbly also taken.

Surveillance camera video shows two suspects — one with a red shirt and ski mask and the other wearing a black shirt and mask — leave the store minutes before a deputy arrived.

