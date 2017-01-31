16-year-old crossing street hit by car, seriously hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car on the northwest side Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis police say the 16-year-old was walking across Zionsville Road around 6:15 a.m. when a car going east on 62nd Street hit him.

He was taken to St.Vincent Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver is cooperating and will undergo a blood draw, per standard protocol.

62nd Street at Zionsville Road was shut down in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

