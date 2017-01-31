16-year-old crossing street hit by car, seriously hurt

Staff Reports Published:
(WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenager was seriously hurt after he was hit by a car on the northwest side Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis police say the 16-year-old was walking across Zionsville Road around 6:15 a.m. when a car going east on 62nd Street hit him.

He was taken to St.Vincent Hospital in serious condition.

Police say the driver is cooperating and will undergo a blood draw, per standard protocol.

62nd Street at Zionsville Road was shut down in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV