All Scotty’s Brewhouse employees victimized by data breach, scammer receives 4,000 W-2 forms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A scammer has received all 4,000 Scotty’s Brewhouse employee’s 2016 W-2 forms after posing as the CEO through email.

Director of Human Resources Christopher Martin said that his payroll account’s manager, Emily Bledsoe, received an email from someone who claimed to be Scott Wise, the company’s CEO. The person requested that Bledsoe send all 4,000 employee’s 2016 W-2 forms in a PDF format.

After discovering that Wise did not send the email, Martin contacted the Internal Revenue Service about the breach.

Martin plans on contacting all employees affected about what they can do to protect themselves from unauthorized use of their personal information.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

